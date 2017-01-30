Moving U: New Moms Get Moving With Baby Boot Camp

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s not easy to find time to get in a little work out in, when you have little ones.

CBS4 Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez is a busy mother of two daughters, Sofia and Elise, and is very familiar with how challenging it can be to find time for fitness. But Lissette discovered a fun way some moms are getting moving called “Baby Boot Camp.”

Through our “Moving U” campaign, Lissette was happy to find mom Tammy Manheimer who has benefited from this program.

“My sister-in-law basically was the one that forced me off the couch when my daughter was 4 months old. I was overwhelmed with becoming a mom and it was really hard getting out of the house everyday with my daughter even to the store,” Manheimer told CBS4’s Lissette Gonzalez.

“So she encouraged me, signed me up for the class. She made me go and once I went, I personally thanked her, because it changed my life.”

Since joining Baby Boot Camp about 2 years ago, Manheimer says her asthma has improved. She had never run before and she says that she has been able to complete three 5K races. While Manheimer was able to lose 20 pounds while doing Baby Boot Camp, she has gained friends for life.

“These exercises are physically challenging for me and I would have never had tried to do a lot of these things on my own without the encouragement of these women I work out with,” Manheimer explained. “It’s a built in support group. We are all in this together. We all know the challenges we face as moms. That’s what I love about it.”

Former clients and moms Christine Kean and Jessica Chan loved “Baby Boot Camp” so much; they decided to become co-owners and instructors of the franchise here in South Florida.

“There wasn’t any other place where you could work out with your kids and other moms that related to you,” Christine said. “After that we got into fitness, it changed our life style.”

“What we do is a combination of cardio and strength training for a full body workout, we use our kids for resistance sometimes when we’re doing push-ups and other things,” explained Christine. “We use resistance bands, we run and there’s recovery core class at the end.”

Lissette had the chance to try out the “Baby Boot Camp” class at Evelyn Greer Park in Pinecrest with her 9-month-old daughter Elise. While the workout was intense, it was fun for both Lissette and her baby Elise. She enjoyed meeting all the moms too.

“What attracted me the most to Baby Boot Camp, what I love the most is that we’re outside. My kids are outside and they get to play with their friends,” explained Jessica Chan. “They have made lifelong friends. I’ve made lifelong friends. So it’s just a community and support of other women.”

“Baby Boot Camp” was developed by mom and personal trainer Kristen Horler back in August 2001 to balance the fitness needs of moms with their desire to spend time with their children. After the arrival of her first child, Kristen wanted to create a workout for moms that didn’t require hiring a personal trainer and a babysitter. “Baby Boot Camp” classes are now available all around the country.

Here in South Florida, a variety of classes are offered daily at 3 locations. Moms can participate in the program at Evelyn Green Park in Pinecrest, Dante Fascell Park in South Miami and Kennedy Park in Coconut Grove.

For more information on how you can get moving with these moms, click here for the “Baby Boot Camp” Website.

Remember, CBS4 wants to know what’s Moving U. Email your story to movingu@cbsmiami.com and let us know what you’re doing to stay healthy and happy. Perhaps your story, like Tammy’s will serve to inspire others.