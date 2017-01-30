Lawmakers, Activists Voice Concerns Over Trump’s Actions

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – U.S. Representatives Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutch will be joined by a group of community leaders and activists to voice their concerns about what they call President Donald Trump’s “disastrous” first week in office.

They plan to voice those concerns during a public event Monday morning at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

In addition to moving forward with repealing the Affordable Care Act without a replacement plan, and threatening local cities and municipalities to stop being “sanctuary cities” or face the loss of federal funding, they are also angered by President Trump’s executive order on immigration which they say slams the doors on refugees who are trying to escape persecution in their home countries.

Over the weekend, rallies were held in cities across the country to protest Trump’s order to ban travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

“I was heartbroken that refugees were being turned away,” said Jane Atchison At Miami International Airport.

Hundreds of protesters crowded the terminals, young and old, Christian and Muslim, immigrant and native.

“When we come to this country, we come looking for something,” said Cuban immigrant Ernesto Medina. “Looking for space that we can thrive in, that’s the American dream. Right now, the American dream is being shattered.”

Some Florida lawmakers also voiced their disapproval.

“We have to do everything we can to protect ourselves from those who want to do us harm, but a hastily-issued policy that bans everyone from one of these seven countries from entering the U.S. – including the Iraqi interpreters who served alongside our troops in Iraq – is not the answer,” said U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, D-FL, in a statement.

“I object to the suspension of visas from the seven named countries and of the US Refugee Admissions Program because we could have accomplished our objective of keeping our homeland safe by immediate implementation of more thorough screening procedures. I do note, however, that at least some individuals will continue to be admitted during this suspension period on a case by case basis and that the suspension period is temporary,” said U.S Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-FL, in a statement.

On Sunday, Trump’s aides stressed that just a small portion of travelers had been affected by the order and emphasized its temporary nature.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said the changes were “a small price to pay” to keep the nation safe.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo

TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press

contributed to this report.)