Cuban Ballplayer Smuggling Case Goes To Trial

January 30, 2017 6:37 AM
Filed Under: Baseball, Cuba, smuggling

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Opening statements are expected this week in the federal trial of a sports agent and an associate accused of smuggling Cuban baseball players into the U.S.

Potential jurors will be questioned beginning Monday in the case of Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada, both of whom have pleaded not guilty.

A grand jury indictment says Cuban baseball players paid the smuggling ring more than $15 million to leave the Cuba in secretive ventures that included surreptitious boat voyages, fake documents and sometimes threats of violence.

No players are accused of wrongdoing. Players Yoenis Cespedes of the New York Mets, Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox and Adeiny Hechevarria of the Miami Marlins may testify for the prosecution.

