Sean Spicer Retweets ‘The Onion:’ Self-Deprecating Humor Or TL;DR?

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — It’s America’s finest news source.

And in this day and age of fake news, media propaganda, and political rhetoric, a news outlet that satirizes the world around us can be considered just as credible as anything else, can’t it?

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer just may agree with that.

Over the weekend, satirical giant The Onion published a video called: “5 Things To Know About Sean Spicer.”

As is the case with The Onion, whose articles over their 28-year history include “Study Reveals: Babies Are Stupid” and “CIA Realizes It’s Been Using Black Highlighters All These Years,” the video about Spicer wasn’t meant to actually be informative.

After all, their first “thing to know” about him was that his role in the Trump administration is to “provide the American public with robust and clearly articulated misinformation.”

They promoted the video by sharing it online. Spicer emphatically retweeted it.

The video goes on to call Spicer’s speaking style as “defensive” and gives him props for “nailing the pocket square” on his suit jacket. “Snowy white, quarter inch of clearance — you better believe he does.”

So, is Spicer’s sense of humor even more twisted than The Onion, having a laugh at his own expense? Or is it just selective reading and he didn’t make it far enough down the sentence — to, you know, the punchline?

Has Sean Spicer even heard of The Onion? Did he just admit to intentionally misinforming the country? Or is it, like any new job, something that just takes a little getting used to?

Nevertheless, this is the same guy who apparently tweeted out his password twice in two days.