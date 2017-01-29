Residents Seeking Answers After Paper Mill Explosion

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CANTONMENT (CBSMiami/AP) — Hoping for transparency, a group of Florida residents got anything but.

Residents trying to get answers about a recent explosion at a Florida Panhandle paper mill plant were disappointed and frustrated after an open house was held by officials who run the plant.

The Pensacola News-Journal reported Sunday that International Paper set up a tent on the mill lawn where people were allowed individually to ask questions about the impact of the Jan. 22 explosion.

No one was injured during the blast, which residents as far as 20 miles away said that they heard.

But roads around the plant were coated with a sticky, black substance that causes skin, eye and respiratory irritations.

Many of those impacted expected a panel of officials to hold more of a town hall-type event where the residents could ask questions.

Cantonment is near Pensacola.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)