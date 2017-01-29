Residents Seeking Answers After Paper Mill Explosion

January 29, 2017 1:31 PM
Filed Under: Florida Panhandle, Paper Mill Explosion

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CANTONMENT (CBSMiami/AP) — Hoping for transparency, a group of Florida residents got anything but.

Residents trying to get answers about a recent explosion at a Florida Panhandle paper mill plant were disappointed and frustrated after an open house was held by officials who run the plant.

The Pensacola News-Journal reported Sunday that International Paper set up a tent on the mill lawn where people were allowed individually to ask questions about the impact of the Jan. 22 explosion.

No one was injured during the blast, which residents as far as 20 miles away said that they heard.

But roads around the plant were coated with a sticky, black substance that causes skin, eye and respiratory irritations.

Many of those impacted expected a panel of officials to hold more of a town hall-type event where the residents could ask questions.

Cantonment is near Pensacola.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia