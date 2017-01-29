Protests Expected To Continue At Airports Across The US

January 29, 2017 7:57 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Politics, Protests

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Protesters inside and outside airports across the country got part of what they wanted Saturday night.

A federal judge ruled people with valid visas currently being detained at airports around the U.S.can not be returned to their countries. But it’s not clear what will happen to those being held.

The American Civil Liberties Union estimates the ruling applies to more than 100 people.

“[U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly] told the government to get the word out to their people at airports, don’t put people on planes,” said Immigrants’ Rights attorney Lee Gelernt. “So if you hear of that you need to let us know immediately. That would be in defiance of a court order.”

President Donald Trump’s executive order suspends the U.S. Refugee Admissions program for 4 months and bans citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days; Syrian refugees indefinitely.

17-year-old Maria Ulayyet says her aunt traveled from Syria with a valid visa for a family emergency, but she was denied entry at Chicago O’Hare international airport.

Hameed Khalid Darweesh, a former translator for the U.S. Military, was temporarily detained at JFK after flying from Iraq.

“They treat me as though I break the rules or did something wrong. I was surprised,” he said.

The protest at JFK grew substantially throughout the day and then Saturday evening, the demonstrators marched and blocked traffic.

“I’m outraged by the President’s actions and I’m horrified that our country is turning away refugees,” said New York resident Cindy Greenberg.

Saturday, Mr. Trump said the U.S. will have an extreme vetting policy.

“It’s not a Muslim ban but we are totally prepared, it’s working out very nicely,” said Mr. Trump.

Federal officials say the ban extends to people with green cards, but exemptions can be made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia