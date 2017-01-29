Protests Expected To Continue At Airports Across The US

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Protesters inside and outside airports across the country got part of what they wanted Saturday night.

A federal judge ruled people with valid visas currently being detained at airports around the U.S.can not be returned to their countries. But it’s not clear what will happen to those being held.

The American Civil Liberties Union estimates the ruling applies to more than 100 people.

“[U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly] told the government to get the word out to their people at airports, don’t put people on planes,” said Immigrants’ Rights attorney Lee Gelernt. “So if you hear of that you need to let us know immediately. That would be in defiance of a court order.”

President Donald Trump’s executive order suspends the U.S. Refugee Admissions program for 4 months and bans citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days; Syrian refugees indefinitely.

17-year-old Maria Ulayyet says her aunt traveled from Syria with a valid visa for a family emergency, but she was denied entry at Chicago O’Hare international airport.

Hameed Khalid Darweesh, a former translator for the U.S. Military, was temporarily detained at JFK after flying from Iraq.

“They treat me as though I break the rules or did something wrong. I was surprised,” he said.

The protest at JFK grew substantially throughout the day and then Saturday evening, the demonstrators marched and blocked traffic.

“I’m outraged by the President’s actions and I’m horrified that our country is turning away refugees,” said New York resident Cindy Greenberg.

Saturday, Mr. Trump said the U.S. will have an extreme vetting policy.

“It’s not a Muslim ban but we are totally prepared, it’s working out very nicely,” said Mr. Trump.

Federal officials say the ban extends to people with green cards, but exemptions can be made.