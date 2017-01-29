Investigation Continues Into Fatal Crash Involving Stolen Police Car

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are continuing to investigate a deadly crash that involved a stolen police cruiser.

Investigators say that a Miami-Dade Police Officer was dispatched to the area of SW 16 Street and 107 Avenue.

Upon arrival the offer began conducting her investigation when suddenly she noticed her police vehicle begin to drive away.

The officer immediately called in to dispatch that her car was stolen.

At the same time, another call came in regarding a marked police vehicle involved in a traffic accident at SW 99 Avenue and 24 Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they quickly determined that the police vehicle was the same one that had just been stolen.

According to detectives, the subject was driving the stolen marked police vehicle eastbound on SW 24 Street when he lost control of the vehicle and went onto the westbound lanes, sideswiping a Honda Civic and was then T-boned by a Chevy Suburban, also driving westbound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and extinguished a fire from the police vehicle, and subsequently pronounced the subject driving the police vehicle deceased on scene.

The drivers of the other involved vehicle were treated and released on scene but the passengers of the Chevy, a mother and her two children, were transported to local area hospitals. All three remain in serious but stable condition.