Focus On South Florida: Black History Month

January 29, 2017 10:29 AM By Jim Berry
Hard to believe but this Wednesday will be February 1st, which marks the start of Black History Month.

What began as a week-long celebration in the 1920’s was expanded five decades later.

In 1976, as part of the United States Bicentennial observance, Black History Month became officially recognized by the U.S. Government.

President Gerald Ford then urged Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

Guests:  Sybrina Fulton, author and activist.

Willie Logan, former Mayor of Opa-Locka and Florida Rep.

 

