Authorities Identify Mother, Daughter Found In Double Homicide

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The investigation continues as a double homicide in the deaths of a woman and her daughter.

The bodies were discovered on Saturday inside a home at 6812 Doral in North Lauderdale.

Authorities are now identifying the victims as 48-year-old Temoco Williams and her 15-year-old daughter Jada Allen.

The two women were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene while Ailliams died after being taken to the hospital.

Authorities do not have anyone in custody for the shooting.

On Saturday at approximately 5:20 a.m. neighbors heard gun shots and called police. Responding deputies discovered the two victims.

Neighbors said the women were new to the neighborhood.

“That person has only been there a few months and I don’t really know her,” said Cristina Sollosso. “That we knew, she did not have a car. There was no car there all the time. But she did have somebody visiting her because there was a black car there occasionally.”

James Dowling has lived in the neighborhood for 12 years. Not much happens in the area without the retired oil worker knowing about it.

“I’m home every day. I usually see what’s going on in the community,” he said. “In North Lauderdale, that’s not supposed to happen. That’s not our type of neighborhood. We have a family-type neighborhood. Police are great. Community’s great. Neighbors are great.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is now calling on the public for help.

“At this point, detectives are at the dawn of their investigation,” said BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby. “If anyone has any information, perhaps they saw something, heard something, then we’re asking that they come forward and speak with our Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.