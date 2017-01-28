Video Captures Crooks Moments Before Stealing New Mercedes

January 28, 2017
Filed Under: Car Theft, Davie Police

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — A home security camera got a good look at two crooks in Davie moments before stealing a car and now police are hoping the public can identify them.

It happened December 28th around 4 a.m. in the neighborhood at S.W. 142nd Avenue and Jockey Circle.

The two individuals are dressed in all black and wearing hoodies as they stalk each side of the street.

Moments later, they would approach a white 2017 Mercedes GLS550 parked in a home’s driveway. Davie Police said the car was unlocked and they got inside, started the car and drove off.

If you recognize them, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are worth up to $3,000.

