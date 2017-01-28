Mother, Daughter Discovered Dead In North Lauderdale Home

January 28, 2017 4:19 PM
Broward Sheriff's Office, Homicide

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Investigators are calling the deaths of a woman and her daughter a double homicide.

They were found murdered Saturday inside a home at 6812 Doral in North Lauderdale.

Around 5:20 a.m., neighbors heard gun shots and called police. Responding deputies found the two victims. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother died after being transported to Broward Health North.

Neighbors said they were new to the neighborhood.

“That person has only been there a few months and I don’t really know her,” said Cristina Sollosso. “That we knew, she did not have a car. There was no car there all the time. But she did have somebody visiting her because there was a black car there occasionally.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is calling on the public for help.

“At this point, detectives are at the dawn of their investigation,” said BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby. “If anyone has any information, perhaps they saw something, heard something, then we’re asking that they come forward and speak with our Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.”

As always, you can remain anonymous by contacting Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

