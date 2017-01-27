Recall Effort Underway For Sweetwater’s Mayor

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SWEETWATER (CBSMiami) – A recall effort is underway in the city of Sweetwater to kick the mayor out of office.

A PAC called “Providing Effective Government For All Residents” is circulating mailers in the city accusing Mayor Orlando Lopez of raising taxes and missing more than a dozen city-related meetings.

The mayor said several commissioners are actually behind the recall campaign and are actively participating in getting signatures.

The mayor issued a statement on the matter saying,

“The PAC is intentionally misinforming the voters. Only the city commission has the authority to raise taxes. I do not have that power. The millage rate was increased to 4.5 on a motion and recommendation by none other than commissioner Idania llanio, who is collecting signatures intentionally misinforming the residents. Unfortunately, this recent scandal may again affect the city and its residents financially for the incompetence of the commissioners.”

Under state law, the recall petition would require at least 950 signatures.

