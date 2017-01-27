Pence Calls For End To Taxpayer Funded Abortion In March For Life

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami/AP) — Vice President Mike Pence addressed thousands attending an annual March for Life rally calling for an end to taxpayer-funded abortions – something that’s a high priority for the Trump administration.

Pence address Friday was a first for a sitting vice president.

The vice president told a crowd gathered in Washington for the annual rally that the administration would “work with the Congress to end taxpayer funding of abortion and abortion providers, and we will devote those resources to health care services for women across America.”

A budget provision known as the Hyde Amendment already bans federal funding for Medicaid coverage of most abortions. Conservatives would like to see the rule made into a permanent law.

Pence said the nation’s founders, in the Declaration of Independence, intended “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” to be for all Americans, including the unborn.

He accused the U.S. Supreme Court, in its landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 that legalized abortion, of having “turned away from these timeless ideals.”

He said President Trump would be nominating a Supreme Court justice next week who “will uphold the God-given liberties enshrined in our Constitution.”

Earlier, President Trump used his Twitter account to express support for abortion opponents saying, “The #MarchForLife is so important. To all of you marching — you have my full support!”

Glenn Miller, a 60-year-old cabinet maker from Coventry, Connecticut, says this is his fourth march and it’s easily the most enthusiastic. He says Trump has given a voice to those who oppose abortion and that the previous administration “didn’t care.”

He said he voted for Trump reluctantly because he didn’t feel like he had a choice. He says he’s been encouraged by the administration’s actions on abortion so far.

The March for Life is usually held on the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision — Jan. 22 — but it was pushed back this year because of Trump’s inauguration.