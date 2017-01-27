Inside The Classroom Of Miami-Dade County’s Teacher Of The Year

January 27, 2017 6:31 PM
Filed Under: Miami-Dade County Teacher of the Year., Rafael Murciano

SOUTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Miami Senior High School’s Rudy Diaz has been named Miami-Dade County’s teacher of the year.

Diaz, a TV Producer teacher, beat out more than 18-thousand teachers and three other finalists. Diaz has been teaching for 30 years and he’s credited with transforming the lives of many students in his school, whether they were in his program or not.

His motto is “To inspire beyond the subject matter.”

CBS4 photojournalist Rafael Murciano takes us inside Diaz’s classroom Friday after winning this prestigious honor.

