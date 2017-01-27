In The Recruiting Huddle: Tyler Milord – Mater Academy

January 27, 2017 2:54 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Mater Academy High School, SFHSSports, Tyler Milord

PLAYER: Tyler Milord
POSITION: OL/DL
SCHOOL: Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-4
WEIGHT: 275

SCOUTING: Definitely the next wave of talent that is coming up in the classes that will start emerging in the coming years. Remember, this is an area of the country that many still believe are not developing enough quality linemen, but if you watch this young man perform, he will set you straight right away. Milord is one of those athletic big men who can play on either side of the ball. After an outstanding sophomore season, college coaches have been offering and understanding what the next two years will be like for an agile football talent that is much more than a big body. He is definitely a prospect to keep your eye on in the offseason – and beyond.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5480184/tyler-milord

