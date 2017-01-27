Florida Teens Accused Of Plotting “Columbine” Style Attack

January 27, 2017 5:47 AM
Filed Under: School Attack, School Threat, The Villages

THE VILLAGES (CBSMiami) – Two central Florida teens are accused of plotting a “Columbine” style attack at their middle school.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies say the boys’ violent plans were supposed to be carried out on Friday. They reportedly had a secret signal worked out as to when to open fire at the Villages Charter Middle School.

School administrators became aware of the mass shooting rumors on Tuesday.

Investigators said the 13-year-old told them he had been planning the attack and the 14-year-old student reportedly admitted that they had conversations about the shooting.

During a search of the teens’ homes, the sheriff’s office said several guns were found.

