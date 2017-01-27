Florida Georgia Line + More Perform At KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off Sunday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) –The hottest country party of the year takes place on Sunday, January 29th right here in South Florida at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines.

It’s the 32nd Annual KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off.

Headlining the show this year is Florida Georgia Line. The daylong music fest also features Lee Brice, Joe Nichols, Granger Smith and Chris Lane.

Gates for the event open at 8:30 a.m. with the concert scheduled to begin at approximately 10 a.m.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online by clicking here or in person at any Sedano’s Supermarket.

The Chili Cook-Off is a rain or shine event.