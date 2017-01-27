Body Cam Captures Cops’ Bravery During MLK Holiday Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Body camera video from a Miami-Dade Police officer shows the frightening moments following a shooting that left eight people, including five juveniles, shot at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on the day honoring his legacy.

Maj. Ricky Carter said he can’t forget what happened that day at the park on N.W. 32nd Avenue and 60th Street. Officers scrambled to help victims. Maj. Carter helped two girls wounded by gunfire.

“We’re at the east side of the park. It is breaking up now,” an officer is overheard over the radio as bullets fly.

One officer takes cover behind a truck and shouts orders to personnel.

“Take cover, watch out! Get behind me! Get behind me. Yeah, just stay down.”

A victim lies on the ground near them.

“Can you walk? Can you walk?”

Most can’t and need to be carried to safety, despite some refusing the help in their confusion.

“No, we have got to! We have got to,” Maj. Carter replies as he grabs a wounded boy’s arm and helps another officer carry him away.

But as everyone ran from the danger, these brave officers ran to it.

“People were running in every direction and we heard people say shots were fired,” said Maj. Carter. “People were running towards it and away from it. The officers getting there risked their own safety to try and protect the citizens.”

Some, as young as 11, were hit.

“What we do is protect and serve,” he said. “While everyone else is running away our officers are running towards the scene and the gun violence to help the citizens.”

Among the wounded, 18-year-old Shawnteria Wilson was shot near the left knee.

“I just remember guys fighting and one of the guys pulled a gun and started shooting,” she said.

Jerome Battle, 20, was struck in the buttocks.

“I kept running. I had blood on my hands and said please help me,” he recalled. “It doesn’t make any sense. This was supposed to be a peaceful day.”

Gerrell Brownlee, 18, who has a long rap sheet, and Robert Britt, 17, were both charged with pulling the trigger. Investigators said the incident was gang-related.

“It is sad and very unfortunate at Martin Luther King Park, on Martin Luther King Day, this was the last thing we expected, especially when you had officers on the scene to protect the safety of all citizens, for these subjects to brazenly engage in gun play,” said Maj. Carter.

Fortunately, no one was killed or seriously injured.

Jerome Battle went home from the hospital earlier this week and told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that he’s doing much better.

While two arrests have been made, the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.