Bike Rider Beats Cancer & Rides Again In Dolphins Cancer Challenge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Each year, CBS4 partners with the Dolphins Cancer Challenge as a way to raise money for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a facility paving the way for cancer research and heart for patients.

The stories of the bike riders, whose lives have been impacted by cancer in some way, are truly inspirational, include George Fetko.

“At a very young age, a bike was natural to me. As I grew and as I got older I knew this is what God built me to do.”

Not everyone finds his or her passion. Luckily for George Fetko, cycling has always been his joy; something he loved to do, until one day that all changed.

“I noticed my right leg was a little shy of power and I couldn’t produce the same amount of power I was used to. Taking cycling as serious as I did, I went to a doctor immediately.”

It was during that visit to the doctor that George’s life changed forever.

“When they told me I had cancer, it was the first time in my life I thought I was going to pass out. Just those words are so difficult for people to conceive.”

George was diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare case of cancer. After enduring months of chemotherapy and radiation, his body became weak and frail but the athlete inside him remained strong.

“Being an athlete is 10-percent physical and 90-percent mental and I found that fighting cancer is very similar to that. If you can manage the psychological part, you can fight it.”

George was no stranger to pushing his body to the limits but this time his fight was different. He was fighting for his life but he was not fighting alone, thanks to Dr. Breelyn Wilky at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami.

“She helps me, and she is the most caring person I ever met. She didn’t treat me, she took care of me.”

When asked about George, Dr. Wilkey said, “George is one of the most motivating individuals I have ever met and as I go through each day, there are good times and bad times but there are people like George that give me the motivation to keep on going, even through those worst days.”

George and Dr. Wilkey pushed through an uphill battle together with an important goal in mind; to get George back on his bike, healthy and able to ride in the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

“I made up my mind that no matter what happened I was going to ride this event. I trained for it and I did.”

Now George is cancer free and has won first place the past two years in the cancer challenge ride. He remains dedicated to raising money for cancer research and this year he will be back on his bike riding under the name, “Team Wilkey”, in honor of the doctor that saved his life.

“I have beat it, I’ve beat the odds. All my life I’ve been winning at things and I’m so lucky to win at this but I understand there are other people out there that need help and the research money is so important.”

George is still in need of money to reach his fundraising goal. His proceeds will all go towards Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in their fight to find a cure for the disease that almost took his life.

Click here to donate to Team Wilkey or if you want to participate in the DCC, go to DolphinsCancerChallenge.com

CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge. Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer will also ride the Hurricanes Hundred, a 100-mile course in honor of his mother, who battled and beat lung cancer.

Click here if you’d like to support Craig and help him reach his goal.