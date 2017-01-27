Big O’s Senior Bowl Spotlight – Day Four

CBS Miami: Twitter | Facebook

560 WQAM’s Orlando “Big O” Alzugaray has taken his show on the road – literally – as he is in Mobile, Alabama for the 2017 college football Senior Bowl.

Broadcasting live each weekday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Big O will watch and analyze all of the participating players – keeping a watchful eye for players that should be on Dolphins’ fans radar.

Leading up to the Senior Bowl, which will be played on January 28th, Big O will spotlight four players that to have stood out and could end up being assets if they found themselves drafted by Miami this coming April.

Rasul Douglas

• College: West Virginia

• Position: Defensive Back

• Height: 6-foot-2

• Weight: 203 pounds

• 2016 stats/info: 70 total tackles; 8 interceptions (tied for NCAA lead); 3.5 tackles for loss; 1 forced fumble; 1 sack; 8 passes defended; Second team Walter Camp All-American; First team All-Big 12.

• What scouts are saying: “Rasul Douglas has great ball skills and is able to jump routes and win 50/50 balls…is a technique tackler but needs to show more consistency in willingness in the run game…has special teams experience…possesses great length for the position…has a long and lean frame with plenty of room left to grow…has long arms and can constantly threaten for a pass breakup or lock up a receiver at the line of scrimmage…is accustomed to playing on an island…shows to have great closing speed beginning with elite acceleration.” – Christian Page

• What Big O says: “Here’s a guy that I like. He fits that mold of tall cornerbacks that the Dolphins like. He’s probably going to go between the second and third rounds – so he could be in play for Miami. When it comes to technique, he’s shown good technique here at the Senior Bowl. He’s a great cover guy, but I know a lot of people want to see him get a little more ‘down and dirty’ in the run game. Still, he has the skills and I think the Dolphins should definitely look at him.”

Kyle Kalis

• College: Michigan

• Position: Offensive Guard

• Height: 6-foot-5

• Weight: 305 pounds

• 2016 stats/info: AFCA All-America second team; Consensus All-Big Ten second team; Spoke of pursuing a pro wrestling (WWE) career after football.

• What scouts are saying: “Kyle Kalis is a well-rounded interior blocker…he fights hard at the point of attack…his run blocking is ahead of his pass protection…has the talent to develop into a starting competitor at guard as a mid-round pick.” – Charlie Campbell

• What Big O says: “Miami needs an offensive guard. Kyle Kalis is a guy that might end up becoming a starting guard even though he might be a third day pick. I like this kid. He’s not one of the elite guards in this draft, but I like him because he’s physical and he’s a tough guy. Miami is looking for depth along the offensive line and Kalis can provide that. He has the toughness to play inside and he has the skillset to fill in at offensive if need be – get you through a quarter or a game. Remember the name; he’s going to be an interesting project.”

O.J. Howard

• College: Alabama

• Position: Tight End

• Height: 6-foot-6

• Weight: 250 pounds

• 2016 stats/info: 45 receptions; 595 yards; 3 touchdowns; Consensus second team All-SEC; MVP of 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship Game; Pro Football Focus First Team All-American.

• What scouts are saying: “O.J. Howard has outstanding play speed…he is able to get on top of coverages like few tight ends can…has the ability to take a quick underneath throw and turn it into a huge gain…is a very fluid route runner and he tracks the ball naturally over his shoulder…has a large catching radius…has strong, reliable hands…shows competitiveness and effectiveness in the run game…doesn’t display a lot of power to create movement at the point of attack, but he knows how to shield and wall off defenders on both the front side and back side of the play…phenomenal athlete… needs to continue to add some strength and bulk to help him in both the run and passing games…has all of the tools to be an elite player at his position.” – Daniel Jeremiah

• What Big O says: “He’s a plug-and-play guy. There really aren’t any warts here.”

Harvey Langi

• College: BYU

• Position: Inside Linebacker

• Height: 6-foot-3

• Weight: 252 pounds

• 2016 stats/info: 57 total tackles; 5 tackles for loss; 2 sacks; 2 passes defended; 1 forced fumble; Played running back at Utah before transferring to BYU.

• What scouts are saying: “Harvey Langi has the size the NFL covets…is a very athletic player with good speed and strength…will need to improve upon his tackling technique…can be an effective pass rusher…has some trouble wrapping up and bringing the ball carrier to the ground…will also need to improve upon his coverage ability in order to succeed at the next level…is a raw physical talent…will need to be coached up quite a bit…has the tools to work with.” – Lijah Spencer

• What Big O says: “Miami may need to fill a need a position – like linebacker – on the back end of the draft – and I think Harvey Langi can be one of those guys. He is pretty athletic, really tough and those things showed here at the Senior Bowl. Here’s a guy that – physically – can play at the NFL level. He doesn’t have a lot of experience playing the linebacker position. He is one of those guys that will be taken in the sixth or seventh round and should be able to contribute on special teams and eventually be able to turn into a starting linebacker – as long as he gets good coaching.”