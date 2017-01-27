Activists To Protest Dade Mayor’s Sanctuary Policy Change

January 27, 2017 8:08 AM
Filed Under: Carlos Gimenez, Immigrants, Immigration

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A rally is planned in front of Miami-Dade County Hall Friday morning to protest Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s decision to reverse the county’s policy of not honoring immigration detainer requests from the U.S Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“That policy was put into place to protect the immigrant community from a federal agency that was out of control, using local law enforcement as a dragnet to deport immigrants and separate families,” said Lis-Marie Alvarado of American Friends Service Committee in a statement.

Gimenez reportedly did an about face on the policy after President Trump vowed to cut off federal funding for so-called “sanctuary cities.” Miami-Dade County was on the Department of Justice’s official list.

“The threat of losing federal funds is an excuse used by Mayor Gimenez to curry favor with the new President by selling out the immigrant community,” said Jonathan Fried of WeCount! in a statement. “Mayors around the country have pledged to defend immigrants and fight the administration’s efforts to enlist local law enforcement in Trump’s mass deportation plans. And our immigrant mayor in the city with one of the highest percentages of immigrants in the country folds without a fight.”

In the past, the county had refused to indefinitely detain inmates who are in the country illegally because the government wouldn’t guarantee that they would reimburse the county for the expense. In a memo issued this week, Gimenez ordered county jails to now comply with federal immigration detention requests.

“Now, today, my order says ‘don’t worry about the guarantee,’” he explained. “If the federal government wants us to hold the individual. We will hold them for the federal government, that’s the only change.”

“The executive orders signed by President Trump are an unprecedented attack on our community,” said immigrant activist Maria Bilbao. “It is shameful that Mayor Gimenez is joining these waves of racist attacks that are causing panic among people.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia