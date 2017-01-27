Activists To Protest Dade Mayor’s Sanctuary Policy Change

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A rally is planned in front of Miami-Dade County Hall Friday morning to protest Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s decision to reverse the county’s policy of not honoring immigration detainer requests from the U.S Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“That policy was put into place to protect the immigrant community from a federal agency that was out of control, using local law enforcement as a dragnet to deport immigrants and separate families,” said Lis-Marie Alvarado of American Friends Service Committee in a statement.

Gimenez reportedly did an about face on the policy after President Trump vowed to cut off federal funding for so-called “sanctuary cities.” Miami-Dade County was on the Department of Justice’s official list.

“The threat of losing federal funds is an excuse used by Mayor Gimenez to curry favor with the new President by selling out the immigrant community,” said Jonathan Fried of WeCount! in a statement. “Mayors around the country have pledged to defend immigrants and fight the administration’s efforts to enlist local law enforcement in Trump’s mass deportation plans. And our immigrant mayor in the city with one of the highest percentages of immigrants in the country folds without a fight.”

In the past, the county had refused to indefinitely detain inmates who are in the country illegally because the government wouldn’t guarantee that they would reimburse the county for the expense. In a memo issued this week, Gimenez ordered county jails to now comply with federal immigration detention requests.

“Now, today, my order says ‘don’t worry about the guarantee,’” he explained. “If the federal government wants us to hold the individual. We will hold them for the federal government, that’s the only change.”

“The executive orders signed by President Trump are an unprecedented attack on our community,” said immigrant activist Maria Bilbao. “It is shameful that Mayor Gimenez is joining these waves of racist attacks that are causing panic among people.”