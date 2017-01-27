Activists Protest Dade Mayor’s Sanctuary City Policy Change

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A couple of dozen people rallied in front of Miami-Dade County Hall Friday morning to protest Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s decision to reverse the county’s policy when it came to immigration detainer requests from the U.S Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Gimenez reportedly did an about face on the policy after President Trump vowed to cut off federal funding for so-called “sanctuary cities.” Miami-Dade County was on the Department of Justice’s official list.

Up until now, the county county had refused to indefinitely detain inmates who are in the country illegally because the government wouldn’t guarantee that they would reimburse the county for the expense.

This week, Gimenez issued a memo stating the Miami-Dade would put a hold on undocumented inmates at the county jail if requested.

“I came here to tell Mayor Gimenez to not be so spineless, to not be such a coward, to stand up for immigrants. He’s just bowing to Trump immediately, just folding and we need him to stand up for us,” said protester David Abud.

Those at the rally said this went beyond the financial issue, it was instead a moral one, and they were surprised that Gimenez did not stand fast like the mayors of New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. Closer to home, the mayors of Broward and Palm Beach counties also chose to stay the course and not be intimidated by Trump’s threat.

“Gimenez was the first one to make a statement and take a side on this issues where other sanctuary cities have not. Miami-Dade is one of the counties with highest number of immigrants and he himself is an immigrant. This is just a total slap in the face to immigrants in this county who have built their lives and built this city,” said protester Lillian Gil.

The Florida Democratic Party weighed in on Gimenez’s decision, they called it “unconscionable.”

“Mayor Giménez’s cowardice will expose tens of thousands of families to deportation, despite the County Commission’s unanimous 2013 vote to designate Miami-Dade a Sanctuary County. Mayor Giménez must not let the Trump administration turn our local law enforcement officials into a deportation force that will tear families apart,” said Miami-Dade DEC Chair Juan Cuba. “Mayors from across the country have refused to turn their backs on immigrants. Miami-Dade County should proudly do the same.”