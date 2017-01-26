Weary Muslims Weigh In On Trump’s Proposed Refugee Freeze

January 26, 2017 5:30 PM By Ted Scouten
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Immigration, Ted Scouten

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is making no apologizes for wanting to suspend the U.S. refugee program for 120 days.

It specifically would stop acceptance for refugees from warn-torn Syria.

“The world is a mess. The world is as angry as it gets,” said President Trump. “You think this is going to cause a little more anger? The world is an angry place.”

A leaked draft of a proposed executive order also shows plans to suspend the issuance of visas for people coming from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for a least a month.

“This shows the hypocrisy of Mr. Trump of giving the false impression of safety and security,” said Wilfredo Ruiz with the South Florida Chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations. “This does nothing for our safety and security.”

The organization believes Trump’s actions show he’s ostracizing people based on ethnicity and religion.

“It’s just another xenophobic message from Mr. Trump,” said Ruiz. “Misogynistic messages, xenophobic messages, Islamaphobic messages, that’s what we keep on hearing from Trump and we assumed once he assumed the presidency he would leave that aside and be the president for all of us.”

Trump campaigned that if he became president he would use extreme vetting methods to weed out terrorists — to thwart attacks like we’ve seen around the world.

“Let the American people feel secure,” said Mike Khoury a Syrian-American and Trump supporter.

He backs the president’s idea, saying the real way to fix the refugee issue is to help repair the problems in the troubled countries.

“I suggest to you, with all due respect, help them to stay there,” he said. “Help them stay there. Help them to stay there and they will thank you.”

