Video Captures 4 Crooks Just Before Mugging Beach-Goer

January 26, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Detectives are hoping clear video on Miami Beach can lead to the apprehension of four young men involved in an armed robbery.

Police are trying to identify this man who was one of four men involved in an armed robbery on Miami Beach. (Source: Miami Beach Police Dept.)

On Tuesday, January 24th, around 1:30 a.m. near 14th Street and the beach, the victim was sitting on the sand using his iPhone when the four suspects approached.

One of them told the victim he had a gun and snatched the phone. The other guys then frisked the victim, taking his watch and $105 cash.

Just before the robbery, the four crooks were seen on video walking along the sidewalk.

Anyone who recognizes these guys is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. As always, there’s up to a $3,000 reward for anonymous tips leading to an arrest.

