Video Captures 4 Crooks Just Before Mugging Beach-Goer

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Detectives are hoping clear video on Miami Beach can lead to the apprehension of four young men involved in an armed robbery.
On Tuesday, January 24th, around 1:30 a.m. near 14th Street and the beach, the victim was sitting on the sand using his iPhone when the four suspects approached.
One of them told the victim he had a gun and snatched the phone. The other guys then frisked the victim, taking his watch and $105 cash.
Just before the robbery, the four crooks were seen on video walking along the sidewalk.
Anyone who recognizes these guys is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. As always, there’s up to a $3,000 reward for anonymous tips leading to an arrest.