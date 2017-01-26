Thieves Break Into Cars Parked At Weston Gym

January 26, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: Burglary, Weston

WESTON (CBSMiami) — Broward authorities are searching for four individuals who were captured on security cameras breaking into cars and stealing purses in a Weston parking lot.

Surveillance showed the four thieves, in a white Kia Optima with dark tints, back into a parking space outside of a gym at 1440 North Park Drive.

In an effort to hide their activity, all four individuals then opened their car doors wide and smashed the windows of the cars parked on both sides.

Three purses left inside the victims’ cars were taken.

The same Kia was seen at the Orange Theory on Weston Road earlier that night where an additional car was burglarized, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on their identities should call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or go online to browardcrimestoppers.org.

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

