Tannenbaum On Dolphins: “We’re Making Progress Towards Our Main Goal”

January 26, 2017 4:09 PM
Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Miami Dolphins, Mike Tannenbaum joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss how the Dolphins are preparing for the offseason. Listen as he talks about the exciting 2016 season, and his expectations going into the offseason and beyond.

On the Dolphins 2016 season- “I feel like we’re making progress towards our main goal.”

On working with Dolphins general manager Chris Grier- “He’s a hardworking, selfless person.”

On hiring Adam Gase a year ago- “We poured our souls into it for many months.”

On last offseason- “We lost some good players like Lamar [Miller], Rishard [Matthews], and OV [Olivier Vernon]. But we had a plan going into everything and didn’t want to overpay.”

