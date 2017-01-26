Search For Suspected Cop Killer Turns Up Police Impersonator

January 26, 2017 6:21 AM
Filed Under: Police Impersonator, Police Impostor

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

EUSTIS (CBSMiami/AP) — The search for a man accused of killing an Orlando police officer reportedly turned up a police impostor.

Ka’mesha Nicole Byrd, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Sumter County deputies say Byrd posed as a deputy to gain access into people’s homes in The Villages last week. A couple says Byrd warned them about Markeith Loyd, who was wanted at the time in the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. He has since been arrested.

Detectives say surveillance video helped them track down Byrd. She told authorities she had impersonated a deputy on multiple occasions in Sumter and Marion counties and said she wanted to become a law enforcement officer.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo
TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This
material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press
contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia