Search For Suspected Cop Killer Turns Up Police Impersonator

EUSTIS (CBSMiami/AP) — The search for a man accused of killing an Orlando police officer reportedly turned up a police impostor.
Ka’mesha Nicole Byrd, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Sumter County deputies say Byrd posed as a deputy to gain access into people’s homes in The Villages last week. A couple says Byrd warned them about Markeith Loyd, who was wanted at the time in the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. He has since been arrested.
Detectives say surveillance video helped them track down Byrd. She told authorities she had impersonated a deputy on multiple occasions in Sumter and Marion counties and said she wanted to become a law enforcement officer.
