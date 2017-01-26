Sales Tax Holiday Proposed For August

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A state Senate Republican has proposed holding a 10-day tax “holiday” in August for back-to-school shoppers.
Sen. Keith Perry, from Gainesville, filed the proposal on the same day that Gov. Rick Scott announced a proposed tax-package that included a similar 10-day tax holiday.
Under Perry’s proposal, shoppers would be able to avoid paying sales taxes from August 4th – 13th on clothing that costs $100 or less per item. Also, the tax break would apply to school supplies that cost $15 or less and personal computers and related accessories that cost $1,000 or less.
A news release from Scott’s office did not provide such details about his proposed tax-holiday, other than to say it would last 10 days and reduce taxes by $72 million.
The proposals by Perry and Scott will be considered during the legislative session that starts March 7.
