Sales Tax Holiday Proposed For August

January 26, 2017 7:28 AM
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A state Senate Republican has proposed holding a 10-day tax “holiday” in August for back-to-school shoppers.

Sen. Keith Perry, from Gainesville, filed the proposal on the same day that Gov. Rick Scott announced a proposed tax-package that included a similar 10-day tax holiday.

Under Perry’s proposal, shoppers would be able to avoid paying sales taxes from August 4th – 13th on clothing that costs $100 or less per item. Also, the tax break would apply to school supplies that cost $15 or less and personal computers and related accessories that cost $1,000 or less.

A news release from Scott’s office did not provide such details about his proposed tax-holiday, other than to say it would last 10 days and reduce taxes by $72 million.

The proposals by Perry and Scott will be considered during the legislative session that starts March 7.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

