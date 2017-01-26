Port Everglades Calls Off Pact With Cuba After Governor’s Threat

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Cuban business leaders toured Port Everglades Thursday and met with port officials but were unable to complete the highlight of it – a cooperation pact.

The signing of the pact was canceled after Florida Governor Rick Scott threatened to cut off state funding to any port that entered into an agreement with Cuba, according to our news partners at the Miami Herald.

Just a day before, the governor took to Twitter to voice his concern and planned actions if an agreement was made.

We cannot condone Raul Castro’s oppressive behavior. Serious security/human rights concerns. (3/3) — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) January 25, 2017

I will recommend restricting state funds for ports that work with Cuba in my budget. (2/3) — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) January 25, 2017

Disappointed some FL ports would enter into any agreement with Cuban dictatorship. (1/3) — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) January 25, 2017

For Port Everglades, the funding cut would have meant $37 million over the next five years.

While the Legislature, which sets the state budget, could have tried to ignore the governor’s request, the possibility of a cut was worrisome to port officials.

The non-binding memorandum of understanding was to be signed by Port Everglades officials and the National Port Administration of Cuba. The agreement was meant to improve cooperation on matters like studies, training, trade flows and data sharing.

Thursday morning, the port issued a statement on the matter saying,

“The National Port Administration of Cuba has indicated to Port Everglades administration that there is no need for a memorandum of understanding at this time. However, today’s business meeting and related activities will continue as planned.”

Cuban Ambassador José Ramón Cabañas even tweeted a picture of the delegation at the port.

#Cuba Ports delegation tours @PortEverglades and exchanges with local executives pic.twitter.com/HaPhLmUpaq — José Ramón Cabañas (@JoseRCabanas) January 26, 2017

A spokesperson for the governor later issued a statement on the cancellation of the pact, saying “The Governor appreciates the port choosing not to do business with the Castro dictatorship.”

