Miami-Dade Mayor Reverses County Status As Immigrant Sanctuary

January 26, 2017 6:34 PM
Filed Under: Carlos Gimenez, Donald Trump, Miami-Dade County, Sanctuary City

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has signed a memorandum undoing the county’s status as an immigrant sanctuary.

It comes a day after President Trump vowed to cut off federal funding for so-called “sanctuary cities.” Miami-Dade County was on the Department of Justice’s official list.

The memo comes in response to the president’s Executive Order: Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States.

“Miami-Dade County complies with federal law and intends to fully cooperate with the federal government,” Mayor Gimenez said other county leaders. “I will partner with the Board of County Commissioners to address any issues necessary to achieve this end.”

Gimenez ordered county jails to comply with federal immigration detention requests. In the past, the county had refused to indefinitely detain inmates who are in the country illegally because the government doesn’t fully reimbursing the county for the expense.

Later on Thursday, President Trump tweeted out his approval of the mayor’s decision.

