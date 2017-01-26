In The Recruiting Huddle: Nesta Silvera – American Heritage

PLAYER: Nesta Silvera

POSITION: DT

SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 295

SCOUTING: When we first saw him as a freshman at Cypress Bay, there was no mistaking that if he stays healthy, the path is clear to go as far as he wants. Silvera is a big, strong and very athletic football talent who has all those good things the college recruiters love to see. He is fast-emerging as one of the elite at the position statewide. His experience of going up against big-time linemen – in his own practices – has elevated him to a status where he is considered a major recruit. As he gets bigger and stronger, more and more interest continues to pour in. He has the opportunity to own the next four months, heading into spring – where a lot of eyes will be watching his every move. Silvera has made huge strides during this past state championship season – and figures to continue making them this year.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4211562/nesta-silvera