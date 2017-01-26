Hollywood Residents Accused Of Bank Fraud

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami/AP) — Two Hollywood residents who claimed to own millions of dollars in property in New York and Florida are facing a number of fraud charges.

Issak Almaleh, 63, and Antoaneta Iotova, 51, reportedly targeted properties in foreclosure that were owned by FDIC-insured banks.

The then allegedly filed fraudulent and forged warranty deeds to show the transfer of those properties to corporations they controlled.

Investigators say in 2015, they used a fraudulent deed to temporarily evict someone from a Hollywood home. They’re also accused of scamming two people into signing lease agreements in which the kept the cash.

Almaleh and Iotova were arrested Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, and other offenses.

