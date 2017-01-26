Former Deputy Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PORT ST. LUCIE (CBSMiami) – A former deputy accused of negotiating sex acts with a woman while on duty resigned just as his supervisors were taking steps to fire him for misconduct.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara fired deputy Evan Cramer after his arrest this week on a sexual battery charge.

The latest investigation into Cramer began Tuesday night. Sheriff Mascara said a 28-year-old woman walked into a hospital to say she had been sexually assaulted by an on-duty deputy.

Investigators searched his home in Port St. Lucie late Wednesday night for more evidence.

Cramer appeared in court Thursday morning where a judge set his bond at $850,000 and announced probable cause on a second charge of seeking a bribe.

The judge also told Cramer to avoid contact with any witnesses in the case, including the woman who, according to Sheriff Ken Mascara, accused him of sexual assault. Cramer asked for a public defender.

Cramer resigned from the Sanford Police Department in January of 2016 for “personal reasons.” He was a probationary officer, hired in March of 2015.

A lieutenant who had Cramer under his supervision for about six months said the officer had 12 documented reports of misconduct. They involved not following the orders of a superior, inappropriate language in public, using his authority to gain compliance and missing traffic court.

According to records, Cramer also had two write-ups. The first one was for being at fault in a traffic crash while driving an unmarked patrol car. Cramer was written up a second time for missing roll call.