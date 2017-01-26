Fmr. Officer Awaiting Trial In Jones’ Death Wants More Freedom

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH GARDENS (CBSMiami) — A former police officer who shot and killed a man in a confrontation asked for more freedom while awaiting trial.

Nouman Raja appeared before a judge Thursday asking if restrictions for his house arrest could be loosened to attend his daughter’s school function, according to a CBS affiliate in West Palm Beach.

The judge denied Raja’s request.

At last check, he is allowed to take his kids to school and get a hair cut among other limited freedoms.

Raja is awaiting trial in the shooting death of church drummer Corey Jones back in October 2015.

Investigators say Raja shot and killed Jones during a confrontation in Palm Beach Gardens.

Jones was waiting for a tow truck on the side of the road when some sort of confrontation ensued with Raja who was wearing plain clothes and driving an unmarked vehicle, police said.

Raja said he feared for his life and his union said he had identified himself as an officer. However, investigators released new evidence last week indicating Raja did not identify himself as an officer.

A grand jury that looked into the shooting ruled it unjustified and arrested Raja six months after the incident.

Raja is now facing charges of manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder. He is expected back in court for a hearing on March 28th.