Fmr. Officer Awaiting Trial In Jones’ Death Wants More Freedom

January 26, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: Corey Jones, Nouman Raja, Palm Beach Gardens, Police Involved Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

PALM BEACH GARDENS (CBSMiami) — A former police officer who shot and killed a man in a confrontation asked for more freedom while awaiting trial.

Nouman Raja appeared before a judge Thursday asking if restrictions for his house arrest could be loosened to attend his daughter’s school function, according to a CBS affiliate in West Palm Beach.

The judge denied Raja’s request.

At last check, he is allowed to take his kids to school and get a hair cut among other limited freedoms.

Raja is awaiting trial in the shooting death of church drummer Corey Jones back in October 2015.

Investigators say Raja shot and killed Jones during a confrontation in Palm Beach Gardens.

Jones was waiting for a tow truck on the side of the road when some sort of confrontation ensued with Raja who was wearing plain clothes and driving an unmarked vehicle, police said.

Raja said he feared for his life and his union said he had identified himself as an officer. However, investigators released new evidence last week indicating Raja did not identify himself as an officer.

A grand jury that looked into the shooting ruled it unjustified and arrested Raja six months after the incident.

Raja is now facing charges of manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder. He is expected back in court for a hearing on March 28th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia