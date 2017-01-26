Florida Woman Accused Of Throwing Tampon At Cop

January 26, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: Aggravated Battery, St. Petersburg

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – A St. Petersburg woman was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer after she reportedly threw a tampon at a cop.

28-year-old Tacora Fields, 28, was involved in a fight when a St. Petersburg police officer responded.

Fields reportedly threatened to hit the officer with her tampon. She then removed the feminine hygiene product and threw it at the officer, hitting him in the shoulder, according to police.

Fields then tried to run away. Police say the officer used a stun gun on her and she was taken into custody.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia