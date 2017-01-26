Florida Woman Accused Of Throwing Tampon At Cop

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – A St. Petersburg woman was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer after she reportedly threw a tampon at a cop.
28-year-old Tacora Fields, 28, was involved in a fight when a St. Petersburg police officer responded.
Fields reportedly threatened to hit the officer with her tampon. She then removed the feminine hygiene product and threw it at the officer, hitting him in the shoulder, according to police.
Fields then tried to run away. Police say the officer used a stun gun on her and she was taken into custody.