Florida Man Lied About Military Service To Solicit Money

January 26, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: armed forces, Lakeland, Military

BARTOW (CBSMiami/AP) — There is a lot of honor in being a member of the armed forces.

There is no honor in lying about it for personal gain.

Authorities say a 27-year-old Florida man is accused of soliciting funds and misrepresenting military service.

Polk County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that Kyle Christopher Barwan of Lakeland was arrested Wednesday and remains jailed.

Investigators say they received a tip in December from someone who read a blog about Barwan impersonating military officers.

During the investigations, officials learned Barwan has been arrested in Kentucky and Illinois on similar charges.

The arrest report says Barwan befriended a woman online and told her lies about his military services while soliciting money from her “to benefit one of his fellow soldiers who was injured in the war.”

Sheriff Grady Judd says lying about being in the military to steal money from someone “is not only egregious, it’s against the law.”

