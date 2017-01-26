Company Giving Employees Off On “Smunday”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (CBSMiami/AP) — After reading this, you’ll wish your company was as cool as Kraft Heinz.

The food producing giant has decided to give all their salaried employees off the Monday after the Super Bowl. Not only that, they want to take it nationwide so they’ve launched a tongue-in-cheek campaign to make the day — dubbed “Smunday” — a national holiday.

The company has started a Change.org petition and launched a website, smunday.org .

“We can all agree that going to work the Monday after the ‘Big Game’ on Sunday is awful. So as far as we’re concerned at Heinz, we as a nation should stop settling for it being the worst work day of the year,” reads the petition. “Sign the petition to make the day after the Big Game a National Holiday.”

If enough signatures are collected, Kraft Heinz says it will send the petition to Congress “in the hopes of making this dream a reality.”

“If we can make Big Game Sunday awesome, we can make the Monday after awesome too. Make that Monday more like Sunday. Make it a SMUNDAY and have more Sunday on your Monday than any of us have ever had in our lives. Don’t settle. Sign it. For your sanity. For your family. For your country.”

The day off for employees stands whether or not the petition succeeds. The petition claims more than 16 million people call in sick or miss work the day after the game.

The company says the decision impacts “thousands of employees” but wasn’t more specific.

