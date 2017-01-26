Blustein: “This Is The Best Offensive Line Class The Canes Have Gotten”

South Florida High School Football prospect evaluator and expert, Larry Blustein joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss National Signing Day approaching and the incoming class for Mark Richt and the Miami Hurricanes.
On the Canes recruiting class- “This is the best offensive line class the Canes have gotten, easily. You can’t say enough when you get things taken care of up front.”
On Mark Richt’s recruiting- “I said this about Coach Richt; 2018 and 2019 will really show the national kids but so far he’s getting a lot of kids, they’re doing what they have to.”
On Florida State recruiting- “That’s going to be one of the best teams in the country over the next 3 years, when you go out and get two of the best running backs in the country.”
