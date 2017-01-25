7-Year-Old Girl Ready To Befriend President Trump If He Saves Syrian Children

January 25, 2017
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A little Syrian girl, who became a social media sensation after tweeting about the crisis from Aleppo, is pleading for help from President Donald Trump.

In a letter, 7-year-old Bana Alabed writes, “peace is important for everyone, including you.”

Bana penned the letter just days before the inauguration.

She implored the president to help young victims back in her homeland.

“They are suffering because of adult people… So can you please save the children and save the people of Syria?”

Bana wrote the note from her new home in Turkey, where she’s lived since being evacuated from Aleppo a month ago.

She called her former hometown “a city of death” and told Mr. Trump “you must do something for the children of Syria because they are like your children and deserve peace like you.”

Bana amassed an international following of more than 360,000 when she and her mother launched a Twitter account highlighting the violence in Syria.

President Bashar al-Assad claimed the account was fake and called the tweets “propaganda.”

It’s still unclear what actions Mr. Trump will take in the war-torn country, but Bana wrote “if you promise me you will do something for the children of Syria, I am already your new friend.”

For a little girl with friends who’ve died, the stakes are high.

Various human rights organizations report between 300,000 and 400,000 people have been killed in the Syrian conflict.

Four-million have fled that country since the conflict began in 2011.

