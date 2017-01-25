Secret Service Agent Suggests She Wouldn’t Protect Trump

January 25, 2017 4:01 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Politics, secret service

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Secret Service is taking action against a senior agent who suggested she would not take a bullet for President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday morning, the agency said they were looking into the social media statements of one of their agents who suggested she would not put her life on the line for President Trump. They say the statements were posted around the presidential election.

According to a new report by the Washington Examiner, Kerry O’Grady, special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Denver district, wrote a message on Facebook in October, saying: “I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country.”

She ended the post with, “I am with her” – an implicit endorsement of Trump’s former rival Hillary Clinton.

In the report, O’Grady said her post was in reaction to a now infamous 2005 video where Trump made lewd comments about women.

After posting the comments, O’Grady said she had second thoughts, saying, “As soon as I put it up, I thought it was not the sentiment that I needed to share because I care very deeply about the mission.”

The Secret Service is aware of the postings and told CBS News that, “the agency is taking quick and appropriate action. Any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and swiftly investigated.”

On Sunday, President Trump singled out Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy while at a law enforcement reception at the White House telling the room he has felt safe with their protection since day one.

Secret Service agents are barred from engaging in political activity. CBS News reached out to agent O’Grady, but she has yet to reply.

