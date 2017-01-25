NFL Says Dolphins Failed To Follow Concussion Protocol With Matt Moore

January 25, 2017 4:49 PM By David Dwork
Filed Under: Matt Moore, Miami Dolphins, NFL

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NFL released a statement on Wednesday regarding the way the Miami Dolphins medical staff applied the league’s concussion protocol on quarterback Matt Moore.

During Miami’s playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8th, Moore was hit in the head/chin area by Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree.

Moore was helped off the field and Dupree was flagged for unnecessary roughness, but the surprise came just minutes later when Miami’s QB returned to the game after missing just one play.

It was a bit of a shock to everyone watching after seeing the brutal hit to Moore, and the subsequent blood coming from his mouth.

The NFL and NFLPA issued a letter to the Dolphins, notifying them that the concussion protocol “was not strictly followed.”

“The team doctor took appropriate steps to promptly and fully involve the Unaffiliated Neuro-trauma Consultant (UNC) in the medical evaluation of the player and review of the video. They jointly cleared Mr. Moore to return to the game, but did not recognize that Mr. Moore presented a documented symptom, bleeding from the mouth, that required further evaluation in the locker room under the protocol.”

The full statement can be read here.

The letter to the Dolphins advised the team that “they must engage their staff in a full review of the Protocol and conduct additional education, if necessary.”

Additionally, any future deviations from the league mandated protocol could result in “enhanced discipline, including monetary fines.”

