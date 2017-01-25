Miami Teen Charged In Two Armed Rapes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A 15-year-old Miami teen has been charged with two sexual assaults in Miami last year.

The first happened May 28th when he was 14-years-old.

A woman had just gotten home from work when he opened the door to her car, put a gun to neck and ordered her into the front passenger seat. He then drove her to an abandoned residence where he demanded that she get in the back seat.

He then made her take off pants and underwear and perform oral sex on him. He then raped her.

He then drove her to another location and said “I should kill you, I should kidnap you.” He then took her driver’s license, and cell phone, and ran off.

Police said he struck again on December 28th.

The teen ambushed a woman in her car at NW 145th Street and NW 10th Avenue.

The 24-year-old woman had just gotten out of her car when he came up behind her, placed a gun to her head and asked if she wanted to live or die. He then forced her back into her car. He then got into the driver’s seat and drove them to an unknown location, according to police.

Once there he again asked her if she wanted to live or die before forcing her to perform oral sex on him. He then sexually assaulted her.

Before running off, police say he took her cell phone. Investigators were able to identify the teen from DNA left at the scene.

He’s been charged with armed sexual battery, armed robbery and armed kidnapping.