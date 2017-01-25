Miami Edges Boston College 78-77

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Junior Ja’Quan Newton scored a career-high 23 points, including four free throws in the final 27 seconds Wednesday night, and the Miami Hurricanes beat Boston College for the 12th time in a row since 2010, 78-77.

The Eagles trailed by 17 points with nine minutes left before rallying. Boston College’s Ky Bowman made one of two free throws with six seconds left to make it 76-74, but Miami’s Bruce Brown sank two free throws with five seconds to go, sealing the victory.

Jerome Robinson made a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Boston College.

Miami (13-6, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a two-game losing streak and won despite going the final five minutes of each half without a basket.

The Eagles (9-12, 2-6) lost for the sixth time in their past seven games.

Boston College trailed for all but a few early seconds but cut its deficit to four points in the second half before Miami freshmen scored back-to-back breakaway baskets following steals. First came a thunder dunk by Dewan Huell, and then a 360-degree spin and layup by Brown, making it 53-42.

Another steal and layup by Newton gave the Hurricanes their largest lead at 61-44. Davon Reed scored 17 points for Miami, and Brown had 12.

Robinson scored 27 points and had six assists. Bowman, coming off a 33-point game against North Carolina, was held to 10 points.

The Hurricanes scored 12 points during a span of five possessions for a 23-13 lead. Boston College went more than five minutes without a point as their deficit expanded to 28-13.

But Miami went without a point for the final 5:25 of the first half and led only 30-22 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Miami won at home for the 22nd time in the past 23 games. Boston College fell to 0-4 in the league on the road.

UP NEXT

Miami plays at home Saturday against No. 9 North Carolina. Eight of the Hurricanes’ final 12 regular-season games will be against teams now ranked.

Boston College plays Sunday night at Virginia Tech.

