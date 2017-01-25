McDonald’s To Give Away “Big Mac” Special Sauce

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — McDonald’s is marking the roll out of their new versions of the Big Mac with a a very special offer.

The Gran Mac and Mar Jr. have been available in Florida for the last few months. To celebrate their introduction nationwide, the chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark Big Mac special sauce for people to use at home.

The giveaway is a first in the United States.

McDonald’s introduced the Big Mac in 1968. In 1975, the special sauce got its own callout in the signature Big Mac commercial, touting the burger’s components_”Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.”

The bottles will be available Thursday at a limited number of participating locations nationwide.

