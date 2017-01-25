Marlins Add Depth To Pitching Staff, Acquire Severino Gonzalez From Phillies

January 25, 2017 11:31 AM By David Dwork
Filed Under: Miami Marlins, MLB

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Marlins continue to add depth to what could be one of the top bullpens in the National League.

On Tuesday the Marlins acquired right-handed pitcher Severino Gonzalez from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Miami will sent back either cash or a player to be named later.

Last season Gonzalez had a 1-2 record with a 5.60 ERA in 35 1/3 innings, all in relief for Philadelphia.

As a rookie Gonzalez made seven starts, earning a 3-3 record with a 7.92 ERA in 30 2/3 innings.

Gonzalez will likely compete for a spot in Miami’s bullpen that could include newcomers Brad Ziegler, Junichi Tazawa and Jeff Locke.

Locke was expected to compete for the fifth spot in the starting rotation but last week Miami acquired righty starter Dan Straily to help solidify the rotation.

Straily joins Edinson Volquez, Adam Conley, Wei-Yin Chen, Tom Koehler as the Marlins likely 5-man rotation, though guys like Locke and David Phelps could contend for starter spots. 

Miami’s bullpen also includes Kyle Barraclough, Dustin McGowan and closer A.J. Ramos, all of whom had very solid seasons in 2016.

Other pitchers who will compete for spots in the bullpen are Brian Ellington, Nick Wittgren and Hunter Cervenka.

Cervenka is the only lefty in the group but struggled during limited opportunities last season after Miami acquired him from the Atlanta Braves last August.

More from David Dwork
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia