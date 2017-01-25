Marlins Add Depth To Pitching Staff, Acquire Severino Gonzalez From Phillies

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Marlins continue to add depth to what could be one of the top bullpens in the National League.

On Tuesday the Marlins acquired right-handed pitcher Severino Gonzalez from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Miami will sent back either cash or a player to be named later.

Last season Gonzalez had a 1-2 record with a 5.60 ERA in 35 1/3 innings, all in relief for Philadelphia.

As a rookie Gonzalez made seven starts, earning a 3-3 record with a 7.92 ERA in 30 2/3 innings.

Gonzalez will likely compete for a spot in Miami’s bullpen that could include newcomers Brad Ziegler, Junichi Tazawa and Jeff Locke.

Locke was expected to compete for the fifth spot in the starting rotation but last week Miami acquired righty starter Dan Straily to help solidify the rotation.

Straily joins Edinson Volquez, Adam Conley, Wei-Yin Chen, Tom Koehler as the Marlins likely 5-man rotation, though guys like Locke and David Phelps could contend for starter spots.

Miami’s bullpen also includes Kyle Barraclough, Dustin McGowan and closer A.J. Ramos, all of whom had very solid seasons in 2016.

Other pitchers who will compete for spots in the bullpen are Brian Ellington, Nick Wittgren and Hunter Cervenka.

Cervenka is the only lefty in the group but struggled during limited opportunities last season after Miami acquired him from the Atlanta Braves last August.