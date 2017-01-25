La Canfora On Brady: “He’s The Best Quarterback I’ve Seen In My Lifetime”

CBS Sports NFL Insider, Jason La Canfora joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to discuss whether Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, if Brady/Belichick the best QB/Coach combo of all time and the feud between Roger Goodell and the Patriots. They also talk about Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger and Tony Romo.

On Pats QB Tom Brady- “He’s the best quarterback I’ve seen in my lifetime.”

On the Brady/Belichick combo- “I think so, again, because of the era that they are playing in.”

On Pats owner Robert Kraft- “Imagine, if [Kraft] had a couple of pops and just rips the trophy out of Goodell’s hands?”

