‘Hunted’ Shows What It’s Like To Be Tracked Like A Criminal

January 25, 2017
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a real life cat and mouse game on CBS’s new reality thriller ‘Hunted’.

The show follows nine teams of two in a full-out manhunt as they attempt the nearly impossible task of disappearing in today’s digital world.

A highly skilled team of investigators use their state of the art tracking methods along with their own seasoned instincts to pursue and catch them.

Robert Clark, a former special agent in charge with the FBI is the commander of “Hunted.”

Laura Silva is the show’s Executive Producer.

“It really asks the question that we are all asking,” said Silva. “We live in a new age of technology. A dependence on smart phones, on social media. There’s cameras everywhere. It really kind of asks the question ‘can you avoid detection by authorities and on a personal level, what of my information is out there? What am I telling people?’”

The teams are tracked for 28 days over a zone that spans 100,000 miles, and it feels real to all involved.

“Even though the contestants are not criminals, when the green light came on and it was time to go my staff in the command post, as well as those on the ground, took it very seriously,” said Commander Clark. “We are all law enforcement professionals, military professionals, professionals in cyber, and we came to together as one motivated team all driven to capture the fugitives.”

The contestants knew what the show was going in but had no idea what was in store for them.

“I came from humble beginnings where poverty made me bitter and angry,” said a contestant named David.

David is originally from Miami, now living in Atlanta.  He’s paired with his girlfriend Emily.

David had a checkered past as a teen but straightened himself out.

“David and Emily, very exciting team,” said Clark. “He was a former gang member, became a criminal defense attorney and is now matching wits against the best of the very best in trying to locate and apprehend him.”

No winner is guaranteed but the payoff for those who evade capture at the end of the 28 days is a cool $250,000.

