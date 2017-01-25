GPS Leads To Trio Of Phone Store Robbery Suspects

January 25, 2017 5:34 AM
Filed Under: Miami-Dade, Robbery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A GPS in a stolen phone helped police track down three men suspected of robbing an AT&T store in northwest Miami-Dade.

The three armed men reportedly held up the store at 86th Avenue and NW 186th Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

What they didn’t know is that one of the phones taken had its GPS activated.

Police used that to track the stolen merchandise to the area of SW 117th Avenue and SW 172nd Street where detectives a spotted a car that matched a description of the one the robbers reportedly drove off in.

“Ironically there was also an officer in the area, he had witnessed this same vehicle that they were looking for, a Nissan Altima, which had just been involved in a hit and run,” said Det. Dan Ferrin.

After the crash, the men bailed out. Police set up a perimeter and were able to take them into custody for questioning. Two firearms were also recovered within the perimeter.

Investigators are looking into a possible connection to similar robberies throughout the county.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia