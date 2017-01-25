GPS Leads To Trio Of Phone Store Robbery Suspects

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A GPS in a stolen phone helped police track down three men suspected of robbing an AT&T store in northwest Miami-Dade.

The three armed men reportedly held up the store at 86th Avenue and NW 186th Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

What they didn’t know is that one of the phones taken had its GPS activated.

Police used that to track the stolen merchandise to the area of SW 117th Avenue and SW 172nd Street where detectives a spotted a car that matched a description of the one the robbers reportedly drove off in.

“Ironically there was also an officer in the area, he had witnessed this same vehicle that they were looking for, a Nissan Altima, which had just been involved in a hit and run,” said Det. Dan Ferrin.

After the crash, the men bailed out. Police set up a perimeter and were able to take them into custody for questioning. Two firearms were also recovered within the perimeter.

Investigators are looking into a possible connection to similar robberies throughout the county.