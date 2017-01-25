Gov. Scott Wants $600+ Million In Tax Cuts

January 25, 2017 6:16 AM
Filed Under: Florida Legislature, Politics, Rick Scott, Tax Cuts

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott hits the road Wednesday to tout a multi-million tax cut package he plans to ask the Republican-controlled state legislature to approve.

During stops in three cities, Scott will pitch his his $618 million tax cut plan which includes a 10-day back-to-school sales tax holiday, as well as a three-day sales tax holiday for military veterans. He also wants to eliminate sales taxes charged on college textbooks.

Scott also wants cut to sales taxes charged on commercial rents by 25-percent.

Scott has routinely recommended tax cuts, but he has had trouble getting state legislators to go along with his complete tax cut package. Scott maintains the tax cuts will help businesses create jobs.

