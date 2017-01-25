Drive-By Shooting In Miami Gardens Leaves Woman, Infant Hurt

January 25, 2017 6:02 PM
Filed Under: Drive By Shooting, Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Shots fired in Miami Gardens has left two people hurt, including a 6-month-old baby.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near a home at 1521 N.W. 175th Terrace.

A gunman drove by and opened fire, however, no one was actually shot, a source told CBS4 News.

The two victims, a woman and infant, were both struck by debris from bullets hitting the wall. The woman was able to drive herself to the hospital.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the second victim.

The suspect was seen driving a white Mercedes SUV away from the scene.

